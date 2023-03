Enjoy the next couple of days as temperatures surge!

Saturday evening, look for mostly clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Look for highs Sunday in the middle 70s. There may be a few lower 80s south and southwest. Winds will pick up a bit more tomorrow with gusts from 25 to 35mph.

The warmth gradually leaves midweek as rain and cooler air moves in. A slight chance for mixed precip will come on Thursday, especially west and northwest. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett