Early thunderstorms, mainly south and west, will fade away this evening after dropping as much as 6″ of rain in Mangum! Expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s overnight.

Monday will feature lots of sunshine and temps in the lower 90s.

Humidity will slide down a bit this week, allowing temperatures to increase to the mid, possibly upper 90s by week’s end. Our next chance for rain will arrive next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Berackett