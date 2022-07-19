Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of Oklahoma surrounded by a Heat Advisory! Today will be hottest day in years across the state with dangerous heat from 108 to 115 degrees! Only a few isolated storms possible mainly in the north and northwest. The humidity levels will drop below 20% across western and central Ok so the Heat Index about the same as the air temperature. However, the fire weather threat is enhanced today especially in southwestern OK with the very hot, dry conditions! Please take this Heat Wave very seriously!

