Already as of 10:15 AM on your Saturday morning winds increasing behind dry line 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH thru western and into central OK. For the rest of this afternoon expect very windy conditions as dry line surges east into eastern Oklahoma. Winds increase behind dry line from the southwest and west strong and gusty. This evening a cold front sweeps across the state and winds will switch around from the northwest almost as strong! Temps will be mild behind dry line this afternoon and then turn colder behind cold front tonight. Use caution traveling in these windy conditions. Keep your hands on the steering wheel! Jon Slater
Expect a very windy day for your Saturday as a dry line and then a cold front blows across Oklahoma.
