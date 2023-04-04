It looks like another big fire weather danger day across the southern plains! A dryline moves into central Oklahoma today with critical to extreme fire danger developing central & western Oklahoma! Some severe t’storms across eastern Oklahoma this evening and tonight! Please stay tuned to the latest weather warnings this afternoon! If fires do occur they will be moving very fast! There’s also a tornado threat in far eastern Oklahoma! Be safe folks!
