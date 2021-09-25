Extreme fire concern Sunday, end of warm days in sight

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Extremely dry air will combine with bone dry air to bring extreme fire concerns Sunday!

Saturday night, look for plenty of stars in the sky with lows in the lower 60s. Winds will be light.

Wind speeds really pick up Sunday with gusts from 30 to 40 mph, especially west. With low humidity and very dry fuel at the ground level, fire spread conditions will be at critical levels. be careful!

We will have a continuation of the warm weather through early week before much needed rain comes in mid to end of week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Latest News

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter