Labor Day will be hot in the upper 90s to low 100s under partly sunny skies. A few storms are possible in eastern Oklahoma. Strong south winds and low relative humidity will result in extreme fire weather conditions for western Oklahoma, where a RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect Monday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible early Tuesday across the state but the chance is low. The sizzling temperatures will continue for the rest of the week with triple digit heat expected Wednesday through Friday. The heat dome will slide away this weekend, allowing for isolated storms and a slight cool-down. Long range models suggest that we could finally see relief from the heat and rain, right around the State Fair coming to town. Stay tuned for the latest!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction