Extreme Fire Danger and Increasing Winds Through Early Thursday

Wednesday will feel like summer with highs 15 degrees above normal in the upper 80s. Winds will increase to 25 mph with gusts to 40. A dryline will push into western Oklahoma resulting in near-critical fire danger conditions and highs in the mid to upper 90s! A powerful, dry cold front will sweep across the state overnight bringing strong north winds at 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible through early Thursday. Highs Thursday will be nearly 20 degrees cooler with a strong northeasterly wind. Lows Friday morning will dip to the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Patchy frost will be possible across portions of northern Oklahoma. Friday afternoon will stay cool in the mid to upper 60s. This weekend will be warm and windy with temperatures climbing to the 80s by Sunday.

