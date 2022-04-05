Very high wind and dry conditions will combine to bring several days of high fire danger in the Sooner State.

Tuesday night, look for mostly clear skies with breezy winds turning northerly. A few storms may be found along the front mainly northeast.

Sunny skies will be with us Wednesday through Friday with winds gusting to 40 mph. Some higher speeds may be found west. With low humidity levels, fire spread conditions will be very high.

Warming temps will be found through the weekend with our next chance for rain and storms arriving Monday and Tuesday of next week!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett