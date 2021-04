High winds, low humidity, and drought will bring extreme fire danger tomorrow.

Thursday night, expect clear skies and lows in the upper 30s.

Warm and windy weather is here tomorrow. The worst fire spread conditions will be in northwestern Oklahoma, however the danger will be statewide.

The weekend will be nice and warm with 70s.,

80s return early next week with our next chance for storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett