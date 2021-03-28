Extreme fire danger returns Monday along with unseasonable warmth

Gusty south winds and low humidity will make for some volatile fire conditions Monday.

Sunday evening, expect clear skies with warmer lows in the middle 40s.

South winds will be 20 to 35mph Monday with some gusts to 45, especially northwest. Coupled with very low humidity, fire spread conditions will be extremely high!

A cold front arrives early Tuesday switching winds to a northerly fashion and bringing cooler weather and a slight chance for rain, mainly southeast.

A cool midweek will lead to a weekend warmup.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett