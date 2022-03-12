Look for clear skies and breezy winds Saturday night with lows in the middle 30s.

The weekend will continue to be warmer with a return to extreme fire danger Sunday. Expect winds to whip from the west and southwest from 25 to 40mph. In addition, very low humidity levels will combine to give us very high fire spread conditions, much like what we experienced last weekend.

A wind shift moves through Monday, bringing rain mostly to southeastern parts of the state. With warm temps continuing the rest of the week, our next chance for precip arrives Thursday night into Friday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett