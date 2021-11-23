Extreme Fire Danger Tuesday

Tuesday will be mild and windy with highs nearing 70 degrees. Strong south winds and dry air will result in high fire danger, especially out west. Lows will drop to the upper 40s with a strong south wind tonight. Tomorrow will be cloudy, mild and windy with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front arrives late Wednesday, sparking scattered showers and a few storms. The front and rain will move out of the state by early Wednesday. A strong north wind will follow and highs on Thanksgiving will only climb to the 40s with rapidly clearing skies.

Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend. Another front arrives Saturday. Bedlam will be breezy with temperatures cooling to the 50s for game time.