Wednesday will be hot and humid with a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. Northeastern Oklahoma could see a heat index to 114 degrees! A pop-up storm is possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be just as hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, light winds and a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. The extreme heat and humidity continues until a cold front arrives early Sunday bringing showers, storms and relief from the heat! Highs could drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday…stay tuned!