Extreme Heat and Humidity This Week

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the state Monday with a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies with a strong south wind. A pop-up storm is possible. Tonight will be mild and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Tomorrow will be just as hot in the mid to upper 90s with a statewide heat index to 110 degrees.

As the heat dome slides west, a cold front arrives Saturday, sparking scattered showers and storms. Storm chances stick around through early next week with cooler highs in the 80s!