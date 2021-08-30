Extreme Heat Returns This Week

Monday will be slightly “less hot” than Sunday with a high near 90 degrees. Easterly winds from Ida will contribute to the small, brief drop in temperatures. The heat dome returns this week and highs will jump to the mid 90s Tuesday through Sunday with a heat index over 100 degrees. A jet stream pattern change will allow for a storm system to arrive around Labor Day. This will drop temperatures closer to normal in the upper 80s with increasing storm chances, early next week. A powerful front could arrive mid next week, dropping highs to the 70s! Stay tuned for the latest.