Extreme Heat This Week

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. Eastern Oklahoma is under a heat advisory with a heat index to 110 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloud and winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph out of the south. Lows will drop to the low to mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be even hotter with highs in the upper 90s with a breezy south wind and a heat index in the low 100s. Highs peak Wednesday in the upper 90s! The heat dome slides east Saturday, allowing for a small storm chances, mainly southeast.