Extremely gusty winds on the way to Oklahoma for a second day

Extreme winds are on the way for a second day, Friday.

Thursday night, expect clear skies. Winds will calm down somewhat from earlier speeds. Expect northwest winds of 15-30mph overnight. Friday morning, northwesterly winds will accelerate quickly. Expect steady speeds from 30-40mph with some gusts to near 60mph or even 65mph!

Rather dry air will also be in place, so fire danger will be extreme Thursday night and Friday.

Cooler temps will be here with only middle 40s Friday.

Highs in the 40s will be the norm this weekend with a slight warmup Monday with mid 50s. Our next chance for rain will come to Oklahoma on Tuesday and last through Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett