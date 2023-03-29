There is a very slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm during the day Thursday. South winds will transport warm, but moist air during the day. As a dryline moves into the state Thursday night into early Friday, the moisture will immediately leave and winds will pick up substantially!

Look for gusts 45 to 55mph on Friday with desert dry air from 5% to 15%. Combined with the drought already in place, conditions for spreading fire are extremely volatile. Be careful, especially Friday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett