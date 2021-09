After a chilly start this morning, we will see sunny skies with highs today in the upper 70’s.

If you are a Fall lover, enjoy today’s weather. We will see a pretty big warm-up by the weekend.

We’ll be back in the 80’s Thursday and 90’s as we head into the weekend.

An early look at next week… it looks like a pattern change could bring another strong cold front, but this time it will bring some rain chances.