We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly.

Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with overnight lows into Monday morning crashing to the middle 50s. There may be a few upper 40s in northern Oklahoma!

Enjoy

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett