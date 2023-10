It finally feels like Fall outside.

That cold front Friday dropped wind chills into the 20’s and 30’s across Northern Oklahoma.

Saturday will be sunny, mild and calm. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60’s.

Clear and chilly tonight. Overnight lows Sunday morning will dip into the mid-40’s.

Sunny, breezy and warm Sunday. Afternoon highs will climb into the 70’s.

We’ll be back in the 80’s Monday and we’ll see our next chance of rain on Thursday.