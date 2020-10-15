Fall Temps Return, Brisk Start Friday!

Fall is back Thursday and Friday! Thursday will be 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will stay strong out of the north or northeast at 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds gradually decrease late Thursday and Thursday night. Friday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s north and low 40s south. Patchy frost is possible in the valleys of northern Oklahoma. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for our panhandle and northeastern Oklahoma. Friday afternoon will be 10 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will stay light, making for a nice, fall day!

A warming trend begins this weekend with temperatures climbing to the 80s by early next week. Isolated showers are possible early next week, mainly for eastern Oklahoma. A stronger front arrives Friday with storm chances and a big cool-down. Stay tuned for the latest!