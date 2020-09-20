Fall to begin with rain and cooler temps

Tropical storm Beta is slowly moving toward the Texas Gulf coast, bringing rain chances as far north as Oklahoma.

Sunday night, expect mostly clear skies with continued haze and smoke. The skies will continue clearing toward dawn Monday. Overnight lows will head to the mid to upper 50s.

Look for lots of sunshine and great temps Monday as highs near 80. Monday night, a few bands of rain and thunder will move into southern and even central Oklahoma. Intermittent showers will last during the day Tuesday as Fall officially begins.

Rain and storms move out Wednesday with the next chance for rain arriving Sunday with a cold front.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett