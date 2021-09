After Monday’s strong cold front, we will see temperatures about 20° cooler today.

Clearing skies and STRONG north winds Tuesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper-70’s and low-80’s.

We will see more Fall-like weather Wednesday and Thursday morning with lows in the upper-40’s and low-50’s.

If you’re a Fall lover, enjoy this weather while it lasts. I’ll be tracking sunny skies and highs back in the 90’s by the weekend.