Friday night games and Bedlam should have fantastic weather!

Look for clear skies with temps from the upper 60s to around 60 during Friday’s games. Winds will be a slight factor, from the south 15-20mph.

Saturday will be very nice with widespread 70s and very light wind from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Lots of sunshine can be expected.

Very warm temps well into the 70s will continue into early next week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett