While some parts of northwestern Oklahoma have only had well under a half foot of rainfall over the past half of a year, we have seen big relief with this week’s rain.

Look for intermittent showers to continue overnight before beginning to pull east tomorrow morning. We may even see a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

We aren’t quite done with the rainfall yet! A front will slide from north to south Friday bringing another chance for rain and thunder. The weekend looks to be mostly good after morning showers clear Saturday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett