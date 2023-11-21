OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tuesday will be windy and cool with gradually clearing skies. Winds decrease overnight, allowing for temperatures to dip to the upper 20s

Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be pleasant with sunshine, lighter winds and seasonal highs in the mid 50s. Thanksgiving will have the best weather of the week with highs in the low 60s, sunshine and a south breeze. Friday will be cooler in the 40s.

A powerful storm system arrives this weekend with increasing rain chances late Saturday through Sunday morning. A winter mix is possible in northwestern and west-central Oklahoma early Sunday with light accumulations possible. Stay tuned for the latest!