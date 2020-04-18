Fast moving Jet Stream Flow over Oklahoma with fast moving cold fronts!

Good Saturday Morning folks! Fast moving jet stream means fast moving systems / cold fronts moving across Oklahoma every couple days or so. These systems moving so fast not enough time to get organized until they move east of OK. So…this means the over all threat for significant severe weather is kept at bay. The threat is never zero this time of year but probably on the low side until the storm systems move east of Oklahoma. Also, temps will stay near average if not below average for this time of year with theses fronts sweeping across the plains! Jon Slater

