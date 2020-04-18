Fast moving Jet Stream Flow over Oklahoma with fast moving cold fronts!

Good Saturday Morning folks! Fast moving jet stream means fast moving systems / cold fronts moving across Oklahoma every couple days or so. These systems moving so fast not enough time to get organized until they move east of OK. So…this means the over all threat for significant severe weather is kept at bay.  The threat is never zero this time of year but probably on the low side until the storm systems move east of Oklahoma.  Also, temps will stay near average if not below average for this time of year with theses fronts sweeping across the plains!  Jon Slater

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

65° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 30% 65° 52°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 30% 68° 48°

Monday

74° / 54°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 74° 54°

Tuesday

73° / 54°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 73° 54°

Wednesday

70° / 56°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 70° 56°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 72° 56°

Friday

76° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 30% 76° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

56°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
62°

63°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

59°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
56°

55°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

59°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

