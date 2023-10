After another chilly start we will see nice weather today.

Sunny, breezy and mild today. Highs Sunday will climb into the mid-60’s.

Clear and cool again tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 40’s with wind chills in the 30’s.

Sunny and mild Monday. Highs will reach the mid-60’s again.

70’s return Tuesday and we could even see more 80’s in the future.