Few flurries, sprinkles Sunday night before sunshine returns this week

A strong Winter storm dropped a good amount of snow over Texas, largely missing Oklahoma.

Snow in Guymon – Courtesy Doug Melton

As the system departs, a few showers or flakes of snow are possible in southern and central Oklahoma Sunday night. Accumulation is not expected. Lows will be in the upper 20s overnight.

Expect a warming trend through Thursday with highs that will crescendo toward 60. Thursday afternoon, a front comes through bringing strong northerly winds and dropping temps once again.

Large scale storms are not anticipated the next week and a half.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett