Few flurries, sprinkles Sunday night before sunshine returns this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A strong Winter storm dropped a good amount of snow over Texas, largely missing Oklahoma.

Snow in Guymon – Courtesy Doug Melton

As the system departs, a few showers or flakes of snow are possible in southern and central Oklahoma Sunday night. Accumulation is not expected. Lows will be in the upper 20s overnight.

Expect a warming trend through Thursday with highs that will crescendo toward 60. Thursday afternoon, a front comes through bringing strong northerly winds and dropping temps once again.

Large scale storms are not anticipated the next week and a half.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

39° / 29°
Flurries
Flurries 20% 39° 29°

Monday

47° / 29°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 47° 29°

Tuesday

52° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 31°

Wednesday

54° / 38°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 54° 38°

Thursday

60° / 34°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 10% 60° 34°

Friday

48° / 31°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 48° 31°

Saturday

49° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 49° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

38°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
38°

37°

5 PM
Cloudy
2%
37°

36°

6 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

36°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
36°

35°

9 PM
Cloudy
4%
35°

35°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
35°

34°

11 PM
Cloudy
8%
34°

33°

12 AM
Cloudy
6%
33°

33°

1 AM
Cloudy
4%
33°

32°

2 AM
Cloudy
4%
32°

31°

3 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

31°

4 AM
Cloudy
5%
31°

30°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
30°

29°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
29°

28°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
28°

28°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
28°

31°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
31°

35°

10 AM
Sunny
3%
35°

38°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
38°

41°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
41°

43°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

46°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter