With slightly more moisture in western Oklahoma the past few days, isolated foggy spots again appear to be possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

Look for clear skies otherwise with lows in the low to middle 40s.

Again, above average temps will be here Thursday with increasing clouds through the day. More wind will raise fire danger, especially west where fuels continue to be dry from the ongoing drought.

Our next chance of rain is still on track for Sunday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett