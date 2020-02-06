Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Few Icy Spots This Morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Road Conditions

Watch for a few slick spots on secondary roads this morning. Sunshine returns today and the snow will begin to melt. Temperatures will range in the 40s where we didn’t see much winter weather to the mid 30s where we did receive snow. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A big warming trend will increase highs to the 50s and 60s this weekend before a cold front sweeps across the state on Sunday. Next week will be cooler with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.

Share this story

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

36° / 16°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 36° 16°

Friday

45° / 25°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 45° 25°

Saturday

52° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 52° 29°

Sunday

61° / 41°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 61° 41°

Monday

45° / 34°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 45° 34°

Tuesday

50° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 50° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 58° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

21°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
21°

25°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
25°

29°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
29°

32°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

35°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
35°

38°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

39°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

43°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

42°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

38°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
38°

34°

7 PM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

8 PM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
31°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

30°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
30°

31°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

31°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
31°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
32°

33°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
33°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

Popular

Top Stories

More News

Follow @KFOR on Twitter