Few Icy Spots This Morning

Watch for a few slick spots on secondary roads this morning. Sunshine returns today and the snow will begin to melt. Temperatures will range in the 40s where we didn’t see much winter weather to the mid 30s where we did receive snow. Lows tonight will drop to the mid 20s under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

A big warming trend will increase highs to the 50s and 60s this weekend before a cold front sweeps across the state on Sunday. Next week will be cooler with scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.