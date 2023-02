Another rapidly moving system will swing through the state Thursday night into Friday morning bringing a quick chance for light snow. Most of the snowfall will be north of I40 on grassy surfaces. Be careful, especially in northern Oklahoma early Friday. Also, wind chills will be from 10 to 20 degrees, bundle up.

A quiet weekend will allow 50s to return, then more rain is in store Monday night through Tuesday. Right now, totals look to be over 1″!

Track the rain here.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett