September is a month that usually features a big downturn in the amount of daily sunlight as well as average temperatures, however so far this month, temps have remained high.

Look for highs in the 90s through week’s end, with even some low 90s Saturday before big chances arrive.

A strong cold front will sweep through the state bringing a massive taste of fall Sunday! Look for rain chances to be highest Saturday night through Sunday across northern Oklahoma.

A small chance for lingering showers in central Oklahoma is possible, however totals will likely be light.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett