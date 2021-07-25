Few rounds of isolated rain and storms possible

From Sunday night through Tuesday, heat and humidity will dominate the forecast, however a few rounds of storms will be there to cool some folks off.

Sunday night, look for isolated storms late. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

More hot and humid weather will be here Monday and Tuesday with temps in the low to middle 90s. Heat index values will again be dangerous, from 100 to 108. A few afternoon storms are possible each day.

Dry and warm weather returns midweek and lasts until our next chance for rain on Saturday!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett