An area of low pressure approaching Oklahoma will bring several rounds of rain and thunder. Some of the storms Sunday afternoon and evening will be strong to locally severe with hail being the main threat.

Look for storms from sunrise to mid morning Sunday to push east. We may have a midday lull before more storms fire up in central to NE Oklahoma early Sunday evening. These storms may be strong.

Another round or two of rain and thunder will be possible Monday morning and afternoon.

Thanksgiving will be nice with low 60s. Much colder weather follows the weekend after Turkey Day.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett