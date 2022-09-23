OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Isolated showers and storms are possible in western Oklahoma Saturday morning.

An isolated shower or storm is possible for the rest of the state Saturday afternoon.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s with a breezy southwesterly wind.

A cold front arrives Saturday night and early Sunday bringing slightly cooler temperatures Sunday.

A jet stream pattern change will bring more seasonable temperatures next week with lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the 70s and 80s.

Our dry pattern continues with minimal rain chances.