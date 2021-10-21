Few Showers Friday Morning

Today will be beautiful with highs near 70 degrees with sunshine and a light north wind. Lows drop to the upper 40s tonight. A few showers will develop in western, southern and central Oklahoma tomorrow morning. Rain will be light and sparse. Skies clear in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A strong south wind this weekend will help boost highs to the low 80s. A front sweeps across the state Sunday, sparking isolated showers and storms, mainly in eastern Oklahoma. A stronger front arrives Tuesday night bringing storms and a chance of severe weather. A big cool-down will follow Wednesday.