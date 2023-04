We will nave a few chances for widely isolated storms Monday through the middle of the week.

A few weak disturbances will roll through the state bringing rain chances. Thankfully, the threat for organized severe weather is low.

Chances will mainly be west and southwest during the afternoon hours Monday with rain and storms becoming possible further east into central Oklahoma midweek. Temps will be warm, in the 80s, before a cold front brings 60s by week’s end.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett