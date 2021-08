Sunday evening, expect mostly clear skies with lows near 70. After 2AM, an isolated storm or two may form, but most locations will be dry.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs once again near 90. An afternoon storm or two may popup with heavy rain and lightning.

We are back to hot and dry weather the rest of the week with highs in the middle 90s with upper 90s out west.

A Labor Day cold front is still in the cards now with 80s behind it!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett