Our interesting Summer weather pattern continues with more storm chances and cooler than average temps!

Friday night, most of the storms from earlier have departed. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60s.

It will be less hot Saturday and Sunday with highs near 90. Each day will have a low storm chance.

More storm chances continue through the upcoming week with temps largely in the 80s. Any storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett