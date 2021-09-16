Few storms west Friday, more widespread early next week

Get ready for a continuation of our hot weather into the beginning part of next week before a big change arrives!

Thursday night, expect clear skies with mild lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Later in the day, storms will be possible, especially west. Keep an eye to the sky for those evening football games!

The weekend will be sunny and dry with low 90s lasting into Monday, then a front arrives.

Get ready for upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s midweek!

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett

