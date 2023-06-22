As we sit near a jet stream that is progressing into a hot weather ridge for the weekend, periods of (at times) strong storms will be possible.

Look for storms to come from the northwest through early Thursday afternoon. Some storms may try to make it into the middle of the afternoon moving southeast.

A slightly better chance of strong to severe storms will be with us Friday as again, another complex moves southeastward through the morning to midday. The strongest storms may have small hail and 50 to 60mph winds.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett