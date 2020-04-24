Few strong to severe storms east today, beautiful weekend on deck!

A cold front in moving through the state Friday afternoon and evening bringing a chance of thunderstorms to eastern parts of the state, and gusty winds for us all. Northwestern Oklahoma is under a Wind Advisory until 7PM Friday with winds out of the north at 25 to 35 mph and gusts to 45!

Isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon for central and northern Oklahoma. Storms are likely for eastern Oklahoma with large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible. Rain moves out overnight and Saturday morning will be cool in the upper 40s. Get ready for a pleasant weekend with highs in the 70s, light winds and sunshine! Storm chances return early Monday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett