We finally have a few days of at least chances for thundershowers next week, and the good news is widespread severe chances appear on the low end.
Look for a cool night Saturday night with lows in the 30s. A few patchy frost spots may be possible far north.
Expect sunny skies and upper 60s Sunday.
A few pieces of energy swing through Monday through Tuesday bringing daily afternoon storm chances, mainly west Monday, but shifting into central Oklahoma Tuesday to Thursday.
-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett