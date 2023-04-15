We finally have a few days of at least chances for thundershowers next week, and the good news is widespread severe chances appear on the low end.

Look for a cool night Saturday night with lows in the 30s. A few patchy frost spots may be possible far north.

Expect sunny skies and upper 60s Sunday.

A few pieces of energy swing through Monday through Tuesday bringing daily afternoon storm chances, mainly west Monday, but shifting into central Oklahoma Tuesday to Thursday.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett