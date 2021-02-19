Finally Above Freezing as we head into the Weekend

After another record-breaking cold start Friday morning, we will finally see temperatures above freezing this afternoon.

Afternoon highs will make it into the mid-30’s with breezy south winds.

It will take a while to melt off 2 record-breaking snowstorms worth of snow, but that will begin today.

The weekend looks mixed. Saturday will be great with sunny skies, strong south winds and highs in the 40’s.

A cold front moves through Sunday, bringing rain chances in Eastern Oklahoma and cooler (still above freezing) afternoon highs.

We could see some 60’s possible early next week and I’m tracking some more rain chances as we head into next weekend.

-Damien