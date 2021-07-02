Finally…Dry Weather This Weekend!

Widely scattered showers and storms develop Friday with a better chance south. Highs will only climb to the low 80s, 10 degrees below normal! Isolated showers are possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s. Saturday will be mainly dry with isolated storms in western Oklahoma. Highs will climb to the mid 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Independence Day will be nice with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Our heat index will climb to the low 90s. Isolated storms will develop in western Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and evening and could impact a few firework displays.

Our dry stretch continues for several days before storm chances return Wednesday. Highs will slowly climb closer to normal with some 90s possibly by the end of next week.