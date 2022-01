OKC rode the momentum from their big win over Brooklyn towards a hot start against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The starters struggled early, but the bench put in work like they have all season. OKC had a 190 game streak extended as the bench scored more than 20 points combined. Ty Jerome got that going for the Thunder as he hit a deep three en route to a ten point night. The Thunder had a 32-24 lead after one.