Good Morning! The long awaited cold front has moved south overnight and a break from the extreme heat is here for 2-3 days! Also, tracking heavy t’storms this morning in northern OK! Here’s a look at potential rainfall totals through this weekend. The heaviest rainfall is likely in the Panhandle and northern OK with much less rain in southern OK. With the rain you can expect cooler or not as hot temperatures for the next 2-3 days.

